  Sunday Jun, 16 2024 09:28:03 PM

Cops arrest wanted man in MagNorte

Local News • 17:30 PM Sun Jun 16, 2024
71
By: 
PRO-BAR news release

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - A coordinated effort by DOS MPS, PIU MDN, PSOG MDN, OFC, 2MP 1PMFC MDN, and PIDMU MDN, with the assistance of the Barangay Chairwoman, led to the successful arrest of the 4th most wanted person (Provincial level) on June 14, 2024, in Sitio Zainalabedin, Barangay Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Investigation revealed that the arrest was executed by the tracker teams while the suspect was taking rest in a shanty near his residence.

The apprehended individual, identified as a 30-year-old driver known as Koy, is wanted for the offense of murder (RPC Art 248) under Criminal Case 2023-14268. The warrant for his arrest was issued by the Presiding Judge of the 12th Judicial Region, RTC Branch 13, Cotabato City, dated January 15, 2024, with no bail recommended.

Further, the arrested suspect is also implicated in other criminal activities including motorcycle theft, involvement with a motor riding syndicate, and illegal drug operations.

Following his arrest, he was transported to DOS MPS for documentation, booking, and subsequent processing before being turned over to the issuing court.

Meanwhile, PBGEN PREXY D TANGGAWOHN, Regional Director, PRO BAR praised the tracker teams for their successful operation, emphasizing that this achievement underscores the continuous endeavors of local law enforcement agencies to apprehend significant targets and uphold justice within the community.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Eid'l Adha outdoor rites peaceful

COTABATO CITY - The outdoor Eid’l Adha congregational worship rites in Central Mindanao on Sunday morning were peaceful, capped off with calls by...

PRO-12 operatives seize P2.2-M shabu in simultaneous ops

GEN. SANTOS CITY - The Police Regional Office 12, under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Percival Placer, regional director, has successfully conducted a...

Cops arrest wanted man in MagNorte

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - A coordinated effort by DOS MPS, PIU MDN, PSOG MDN, OFC, 2MP 1PMFC MDN, and PIDMU MDN, with the assistance of...

High value target nabbed in Wao drug buy bust

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao del Norte - PNP Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit-15, Wao Municipal Police Station, 3rd Platoon 1st...

Darul Ifta hosts inter-faith dialogue to promote peace

The highest Islamic body in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has gathered leaders of various religious groups in the region to...