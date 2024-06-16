Cops arrest wanted man in MagNorte

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - A coordinated effort by DOS MPS, PIU MDN, PSOG MDN, OFC, 2MP 1PMFC MDN, and PIDMU MDN, with the assistance of the Barangay Chairwoman, led to the successful arrest of the 4th most wanted person (Provincial level) on June 14, 2024, in Sitio Zainalabedin, Barangay Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Investigation revealed that the arrest was executed by the tracker teams while the suspect was taking rest in a shanty near his residence.

The apprehended individual, identified as a 30-year-old driver known as Koy, is wanted for the offense of murder (RPC Art 248) under Criminal Case 2023-14268. The warrant for his arrest was issued by the Presiding Judge of the 12th Judicial Region, RTC Branch 13, Cotabato City, dated January 15, 2024, with no bail recommended.

Further, the arrested suspect is also implicated in other criminal activities including motorcycle theft, involvement with a motor riding syndicate, and illegal drug operations.

Following his arrest, he was transported to DOS MPS for documentation, booking, and subsequent processing before being turned over to the issuing court.

Meanwhile, PBGEN PREXY D TANGGAWOHN, Regional Director, PRO BAR praised the tracker teams for their successful operation, emphasizing that this achievement underscores the continuous endeavors of local law enforcement agencies to apprehend significant targets and uphold justice within the community.