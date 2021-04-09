Cops call for surrender of illegal guns after girl dies in accidental gunfire

SULTAN KUDARAT --- The police on Thursday cautioned families keeping firearms against accidents after a child killed Wednesday a sibling with a home-made shotgun they thought was a toy.

The 10-year-old victim, Angel Bliss Pututan of Barangay Palavilla in Lutayan town in Sultan Kudarat, died on the spot from pellet wounds in the upper chest.

Celia Avanzado, chairperson of Barangay Palavilla, told reporters Pututan and her seven-year-old brother were playing with a gauge 12 shotgun they found in their shanty when the loaded firearm went off.

Pututan was hit by shotgun pellets in the chest, killing her on the spot.

Police Col. Noel Kinazo, director of the Sultan Kudarat provincial police, said Thursday he has ordered the confiscation of the shotgun that killed Pututan.

He urged the chiefs of all municipal police stations under his office to intensify the collection of unlicensed firearms in keeping with the national government’s disarmament campaign.

Kinazo also urged residents of Sultan Kudarat province to carefully keep licensed guns they possess as a privilege from the government.

Kinazo called on the public to surrender undocumented firearms to avoid prosecution and imprisonment for violation of Republic Act 10591, also known as the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition.