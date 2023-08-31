Cops foil cigar smuggling try in South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY - Alert police officers foiled smuggling attempt and arrested two men in Tantangan, South Cotabato after they discovered a cargo truck loaded with P3 million worth of contraband Wednesday.

Major Randy Apostol, Tantangan town police chief, identified the driver and helper as Nohamen Makangkong, 28 and Ameri Ginda, 18, respectively. They are both residents of Barangay Pinol, Maitum, Sarangani.

Apostol said elements of Provincial Police Mobile Group Company manning checkpoint in Barangay Cuyapo, Tantangan town noticed the two men were uneasy when asked about the cargo of Isuzu wing van cargo truck at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon further inspection, the police found more than 299 boxes of assorted cigarettes believed to be smuggled into the country from Malaysia or Indonesia.

Apostol said the two who admitted the contraband were from Palimbang, a coastal town in Sultan Kudarat, intended for South Cotabato and North Cotabato.

The vehicle was found to have a suspicious cargo, and upon further examination, 14,950 reams of Canon cigarettes were recovered with an estimated worth of more or less P3,000,000.

Apostol said the suspects failed to provide the required documents prompting the authorities to apprehend them.

Arrested during the operation were driver and the helper of the truck while the owner was able to evade arrest and remained at large.

"The arrest of the two smugglers and the seizure of smuggled cigarettes is a proof of our dedication to uphold the law and maintain the safety and security of our community” Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, police director for the Soccsksargen region, said in a statement.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that such illicit activities will be suppressed and those responsible are brought to justice," he added.

Police are preparing charges for violation of Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.