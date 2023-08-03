Cops hunt down 3 men in murder of ointment vendors

Police in Maguindanao are hunting down three motorcycle riding gunmen who robbed and shot dead two mobile vendors of ointment products in Shariff Saydona Mustapha town Tuesday.

Lt. Aksad Lacson, Shariff Saydona Mustapha town, said there are already three “persons of interest” in the broad daylight murder of Anjo Binarao, 25, and Juanito Lorente, 24, both residents of Barangay Poblacion 4, Midsayap, North Cotabato.

“We are hunting them, we will not stop unless these persons are behind bars,” Lacson said in a radio interview.

He said the victims were walking in Barangay Linantangan, selling herbal and ointment products to the local residents when the suspects arrived.

Without provocation, the gunmen fired at the two unsuspecting victims, killing them on the spot. Before fleeing, the gunmen who wore facemasks and dark glasses, fled with the victims’ sling bag that contained money.

Responding police found three empty shells for cal .45 pistol at the crime scene.

Several mobile vendors of house appliances from Gen. Santos City, Kidapawan City and Digos City in Davao del sur were separately robbed and killed by suspected robbers Datu Sadi Ampatuan, Datu Anggal Midtimbang and Datu Piang, all in Maguindanao del Sur.