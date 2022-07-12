  Tuesday Jul, 12 2022 05:49:54 AM

Cops hunt down suspect in murder of Maguindanao educ supervisor

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 15:00 PM Mon Jul 11, 2022
Edwin O. Fernandez
Police operatives conduct post-crime probe on the murder of Maguindanao education official

TACURONG CITY - Police authorities in the town of Pres. Quirino, Sultan Kudarat have launched manhunt against gunmen who executed an education official on Sunday.

Lt. Godofredo Tupaz, Pres. Quirino town deputy police chief, said in a radio interview Monday that Maguid Mangudadatu, 63, schools district supervisor for Central Buluan in Buluan town Maugindanao, succumbed to several gunshot wounds.

Initial investigation showed that Mangudadatu has just arrived in his home, parked his vehicle and wet inside his residential compound in Purok Kamias, Barangay Poblacion at 4:30 p.m. when an unidentified gunman barged inside and shot him using cal. 45 pistol.

He died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Motive of the attack and the perpetrators remained unidentified and police continue its manhunt operation after getting information from witnesses about the assailants.

Mohaqher Iqbal, BARMM education minsiter has condemned the attack agaisnt supervisor Mangudadatu. 

