Cops kill 3 DI armed men, arrest 7 others in Lanao Sur

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte – Police authorities in Lanao del Sur on Sunday killed three armed men and arrested seven others during pre-dawn law enforcement operation in the town of Bubong.

Brig. Gen. Allan Cruz Nobleza, newly installed regional director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), said operatives from various police units in Lanao del Sur were to serve search warrant for violation of Republic Act 10591 or Illegal Possession of Firearms and Explosives against suspected gunrunners and drug traffickers in Barangay Matampay Dimarao, Bubong, Lanao del Sur at about 4 a.m..

“As the troops were approaching the safe house of the gang they were fired upon, triggering a brief gun battle,” Brig. Gen. Nobleza said.

They were rushed to the hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.

The three fatalities were not identified and were already claimed by their relatives for immediate burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

A member of Special Action Force, Cpl Celso Ninla Tingcang, was injured in the brief clashes. He was also rushed to Amai Pakpak Hospital in Marawi City and is currently in stable condition.

Nobleza identified the arrested suspects as Sultan Macalawan Macarambon Maulana, alias Maulana Macarambon, Nasrudin Acob, Salik Maulana, Anwar Aragon, Acmali Sarip, Aslani Ripag and Saynolla Tigunogon.

Police seized four rifles, two hand guns, rifle grenade, ammunition and 25 pieces sachets of suspected shabu estimated to cost PHP58,000.

Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police provincial director, said the suspects were engaged in gun-running and illegal drugs trading in Lanao del Sur and Lanao del Norte.

They are now detained at Marawi City police detention facility.