Cops kill 5 armed lawless elements in North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Police neutralized Wednesday five members of a private armed group and seized assorted high powered guns and explosives after they resisted arrest and traded shots with lawmen.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, police regional director for the Soccsksargen region, said joint police units from North Cotabato and from Tulunan municipal police station were to serve search warrants against Danny Lamalan Cabakungan, alias “Commander Magnetic,” for violation of RA 10591 or illegal possession of firearms and explosives at about 4 a.m. when he and his men resisted.

In a statement Wednesday, Macaraeg said as the operating units were approaching Cabakungan’s house in Sitio Pedtad, Purok 5, Barnagay Dungos, Tulunan, North Cotabato his men opened fire, triggering a 30-minute gun battle that left Cabakungan and four of his men injured.

They were rushed to the Fr. Tulio Fabali Hospital for medical treatment but were pronounced dead on arrival.

Macaraeg said Cabakungan is known to be the leader of an armed lawless group operating in the Tulunan and neighbouring areas.

His group was believed to be involved in highway robbery, bus bombing and burning and extortion on farmers during harvest season.

The police units, Macaraeg said, were armed with a search warrant issued by Judge Arvin Sadiri Balgot, presiding judge of RTC Branch 17, Kidapawan City dated April 3, 2023.

No casualty was reported on government side.

Police seized from Cabakungan’s house a caliber 50 Barret sniper rifle, M16 rifles, Garand rifles, caliber .45 pistols, rifle grenades, 40mm high explosives, fragmentation grenades, improvised bombs and two sachets of suspected shabu.

“PRO 12 remains steadfast in our campaign against loose firearms. This timely accomplishment adds up to our goal of building a safer and secured Region 12,” Macaraeg said.

“As such, I commend the different units involved for this successful law enforcement operation,” he added.