Cops mull CCTV for buses, marshalls

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Police authorities here has recommended the deployment of marshalls and installation of CCTV cameras in all passenger buses plying the region.

On Sunday, Lt. Colonel Lauro Espida, Kidapawan City police director, said also being considered and highly recommended is the deployment of bus marshalls who will ensure all passengers and bags are properly inspected.

“The presence of CCTV cameras will help identify perpetrators,” he added. The recommendation came after a failed firebomb attack on a unit of Davao Metro Shuttle Bus while parked at Kidapawan City integrated bus terminal on Thursday last week.

Espida said the mild explosion at the rear portion of the bus did not create fire although the bag left by still unidentified passenger contained flammable items. Found inside the bag were two canisters of butane gas, mobile phones, 9-volts battery and other bomb components but it has no shrapnel.

“It was only meant to ignite a fire and eventually burn the bus, not to harm people due to absence of shrapnel,” Espida said, adding that the attempt could be related to extortion activities of unidentified group from the bus company.

The bus left Arakan, North Cotabato enroute to Davao City via Kidapawan City when the blast occurred.

Two passenger buses of Yellow Bus Lines were bombed and torched in January and June, respectively in North Cotabato blamed by authorities to extortion groups.