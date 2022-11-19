Cops neutralize 2 gunmen in Kabacan, North Cotabato

GEN. SANTOS CITY – Two armed men were neutralized after an armed confrontation when eluding arrest at a dragnet operation in Kabacan, North Cotabato on November 17, 2022.

Prior to the incident, Kabacan MPS received an information from a concerned citizen that two armed malefactors were sighted roaming in Barangay Osias, Kabacan.

Kabacan MPS alert team responded to the area and alerted all established checkpoints.

Operating team spotted the two malefactors onboard a single motorcycle at Purok 7, Barangay Osias, Kabacan, Cotabato. Upon approach, suspects deliberately shoot the responding team that resulted in a firefight.

The suspects incurred gunshot wounds and were immediately brought to the nearest hospital but declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The authorities are still on the process of profiling the identity of the suspects.

Recovered from the scene of the incident were two units of Caliber .45 pistols inserted with magazines containing live ammunition; one unit Bajaj single motorcycle; cellphone; several ammunition; and two pieces small transparent heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing more or less 1 gram.

The recovered suspected shabu will be submitted to North Cotabato Provincial Forensic Unit in Kidapawan City for examination while the recovered firearms were brought by the responding SOCO for ballistic and cross-matching examination.

“We strengthen our campaign against loose firearms. We cannot allow these lawless elements to freely roam around,” PBGEN JIMILI L MACARAEG said.