Cops probe killing of 3 persons in SoCot town

Local News • 16:45 PM Mon Oct 4, 2021
PNA

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Police have launched a deeper investigation into the suspected summary execution of three persons in a remote village in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Lt. Col. Alex Joe Orcajada, chief of Polomolok municipal police station, said the three victims were found hogtied with gunshot wounds past 9 a.m. Monday near a river in Purok 2, Barangay Sulit.

He identified the victims as Jayson Endencio, 25, of Purok 1, Barangay Lapu; and Eros James Benosa, 18, and Carlyn Loyd Huelar, 22, both of Purok 6, Barangay Sulit.

They were reportedly last seen by relatives leaving Barangay Sulit on Sunday morning aboard a motorcycle, he said.

“They only said they’re going to the Melyango (swimming) resort in Tboli (town),” Orcajada said in a phone interview.

