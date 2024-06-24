Cops recover P110,000 worth of smuggled cigars in Picong, LDS

MARAWI CITY - In line with the directives of PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil to crackdown counterfeit and smuggled cigarettes following reports of the government's losses of 25 billion pesos annually from the illegal trade, the Police Regional Office of the Bangsamoro Autonomous region recovered a smuggled cigarettes with estimated value of one hundred ten thousand pesos (Php 110,000.00) at Barangay Liangan, Picong, Lanao del Sur on June 24, 2024.

A report from Picong Municipal Police Station revealed that on or about 6:30 AM of June 24, 2024, the police operatives of Picong MPS received information from concerned citizens of Barangay Liangan of the said town that a motorized pump boat, locally known as “bangka”, was docked at the Shoreline of Sitio Talub of the said Barangay and subsequently unloaded pieces of undetermined boxes believed to be smuggled cigarettes.

Upon receipt of the report, joint personnel of Picong MPS, 2nd PMFC of Lanao Sur PPO, and PDEU/PSOG in Lanao del Sur immediately proceeded to the area to verify the veracity of the report. Upon arrival there, the responding team recovered an abandoned ten (10) boxes of YS Smuggled Cigarettes with an estimated value of Php 110,000.00.

The recovered smuggled cigarettes were brought at Picong Municipal Police for documentation and subsequently turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition. Also, Picong Municipal Police Station is conducting a thorough investigation to identify the personalities behind these abandoned smuggled cigarettes.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR regional director, ordered the entire police units in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region to intensify their campaign against counterfeit and smuggled cigarettes. He added that the PRO BAR personnel should intensify their operations against anti-cigarette smuggling, and heightened their surveillance and coordinate operations with other law enforcement agencies in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region against all forms of unlawful trade.