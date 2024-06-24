  Monday Jun, 24 2024 07:10:19 PM

Cops seize P10.6-M worth smuggled cigarettes in Sulu

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 16:30 PM Mon Jun 24, 2024
58
By: 
John Felix Unson
The 297 boxes containing cigarettes from Indonesia were found by policemen inside a warehouse in Indanan, Sulu. (From Sulu PPO)

COTABATO CITY - The police seized P10.6 million worth of imported cigarettes in an anti-smuggling operation in Barangay Kajatian in Indanan, Sulu on Friday.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Monday that the Indonesian-made cigarettes were found neatly piled inside a warehouse in Sitio Smart in Indanan by a police team, led to its exact location by vigilant villagers.

The Indanan Municipal Police Station and the Sulu Provincial Police Office are now in joint custody of the 297 large boxes, containing 14,850 reams of cigarettes with Indonesian brands, worth P10.6 million.

“This is a very big accomplishment. Credit for this feat must partly go to the vigilant residents of Indanan and local officials who helped carry out this anti-smuggling operation,” Tanggawohn said.

Tanggawohn said he has directed the Sulu PPO to immediately turn over the contraband to the Bureau of Customs for its disposition.

The operation that resulted in the confiscation of the smuggled cigarettes involved the personnel of the Indanan MPS, the Sulu PPO, the Police Maritime unit in the province and members of PRO-BAR’s 14th Regional Mobile Force Battalion.

A male caretaker of the smuggled cigarettes, whose name Tanggawohn withheld, meantime, while efforts to identify his accomplices are underway, was arrested and clamped down in a police detention facility. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cops seize P10.6-M worth smuggled cigarettes in Sulu

COTABATO CITY - The police seized P10.6 million worth of imported cigarettes in an anti-smuggling operation in Barangay Kajatian in Indanan, Sulu on...

Cops recover P110,000 worth of smuggled cigars in Picong, LDS

MARAWI CITY  - In line with the directives of PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil to crackdown counterfeit and smuggled cigarettes following...

Motorist busted with "shabu" in Kapatagan, LDS

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - Kapatagan Municipal Police Station and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company LDSPPO seized 35 grams of Shabu...

Cotabato Light announces a reduction in residential rates for June 16 to July 15 billing period 

COTABATO CITY -  The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) customers will experience a significant reduction in residential rates of...

National level most wanted person nabbed in Sarangani

GEN. SANTOS CITY (June 24) -- Police Regional Office 12 – Intensified intel-driven operation of PRO 12 led in the arrest of a National Level Most...