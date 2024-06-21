Cops seize smuggled cigarettes in Jolo and Tawi-Tawi

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - About 1500 reams of smuggled cigarettes were recovered by troops from Jolo MPS together with augmented personnel from various police units in Zone 3, Brgy. Tulay, Jolo, Sulu, on June 18, 2024.

The concerned unit were conducting Mobile Patrol Operation within the area of Jolo Municipality particularly at the vicinity of Brgy. Tulay, when they spotted several cases of alleged smuggled cigarettes left unattended at the cemented floor beside a small wharf of said place. They were able to confiscate 30 boxes (1500 reams) of Tradition Filter Cigarettes with an estimated market value of more or less Php 375,000.00.

Accordingly, there were unidentified individuals who were seen earlier attending the said smuggled items but hurriedly left the area after sensing the approaching mobile patrol car of Jolo MPS.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes were brought to Jolo MPS for inventory and documentation and will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs Jolo, Sulu for proper disposition.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, regional director, expressed his high regard to the vigilance of the operating teams that led them to this accomplishment.

"PRO BAR will ever be ready to safeguard the government's revenue as well as uphold the customs rules against unlawful trade practices in the entire region," he said.

Meanwhile, in Tawi-Tawi, police confiscated assorted smuggled cigarettes worth P148, 428.00, at about 3:00 PM of June 18, 2024, at Barangay Poblacion, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

Through the diligent conduct of inspection to different sari-sari stores and establishments, the operating teams successfully intercepted 475 reams of smuggled cigarettes from different stores in the public market of Brgy. Poblacion in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

The confiscated smuggled items were immediately brought to Bongao MPS for proper documentation and inventory prior to its turnover to the Beaureu of Customs for proper disposition.

On the other hand, the store owners were warned to avoid selling smuggled cigarettes which is a violation of the law.

"The recovery of these smuggled items is the result of the persistent information operation efforts of the men and women of PRO BAR. We will not hesistate to punish those who patronize, sell, or use these counterfeit products."