Cops seize smuggled cigars in Maguindanao Norte

PARANG, Maguindanao – Police authorities here have prevented the entry into the local market of smuggled cigarettes when law enforcers arrested of a man while transporting the contraband from nearby Lanao del Sur.

In a report, Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, police regional director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) named the suspect as Nasser Montañer, 39 of Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

He was driving an aluminum van and was flagged down at a police checkpoint in Barangay Macasandag, Parang, Maguindanao Del Norte at about 1:00 AM of June 6, 2023.

The suspect yielded 10 boxes of smuggled cigarettes estimated to cost P150,000.

Montañer is now detained at Parang MPS lock-up cell.