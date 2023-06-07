  Wednesday Jun, 07 2023 09:08:00 AM

Cops seize smuggled cigars in Maguindanao Norte

Local News • 06:45 AM Wed Jun 7, 2023
47
By: 
PRO-BAR news release

PARANG, Maguindanao – Police authorities here have prevented the entry into the local market of smuggled cigarettes when law enforcers arrested of a man while transporting the contraband from nearby Lanao del Sur.

In a report, Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, police regional director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) named the suspect as Nasser Montañer, 39 of Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

He was driving an aluminum van and was flagged down at a police checkpoint in Barangay Macasandag, Parang, Maguindanao Del Norte at about 1:00 AM of June 6, 2023.

The suspect yielded 10 boxes of smuggled cigarettes estimated to cost P150,000.

Montañer is now detained at Parang MPS lock-up cell.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cops seize smuggled cigars in Maguindanao Norte

PARANG, Maguindanao – Police authorities here have prevented the entry into the local market of smuggled cigarettes when law enforcers arrested of a...

Indonesian rescued from Dawla Islamiya in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY - The military in Basilan has rescued an Indonesian teenager from the hands of terrorists on Saturday (June 3), the Western Midnanao...

20 N. Cotabato high school students test positive for dengue

COTABATO CITY – Twenty students of a public school in M’lang town in North Cotabato have tested positive for the dengue virus, an official said...

Gibo Teodoro, Ted Herbosa named as DND, DOH secretaries

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday appointed lawyer Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. as Secretary of the Department of National Defense...

BARMM makes historic debut at 125th Philippine Independence Day celebrations in New York City

NEW YORK—The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has been invited to participate in the 125th Philippine Independence Day...