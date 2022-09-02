Cops uproot 12K marijuana plants in South Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - Policemen uprooted on Thursday 12,000 marijuana shrubs planted in an area at the border of Barangays Danlag and Tablu in Tampakan, South Cotabato.

Brig. Gen. Jamail Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Friday the marijuana uprooting operation was carried out by units under the South Cotabato Provincial Police and the Tampakan municipal police force.

“It was a prompt response to tips by local officials about the presence of the Marijuana farm at a secluded spot in the boundary of the two barangays,” Macaraeg said.

Policemen immediately set the marijuana plants on fire after collecting specimens as evidence against a group behind its propagation.

“The marijuana plants were burned in the presence of Barangay Tablu Chairman Delfin Magbanua,” Macaraeg said.

Macaraeg said men guarding the marijuana farm immediately scampered away when they noticed the teams of policemen approaching their position.

Macaraeg said PRO-12 is thankful to the community leaders in Barangays Tablu and Danlag for helping police operatives locate the marijuana farm. (John Unson)