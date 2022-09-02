  Friday Sep, 02 2022 11:57:14 PM

Cops uproot 12K marijuana plants in South Cotabato

Peace and Order • 16:15 PM Fri Sep 2, 2022
35
By: 
John M. Unson
Anti-narcotics operatives uproot fully grown marijuana plants estimated to cost P3.6 million in Tampakan, South Cotabato on Thursday. (Photo courtsy of Juvy Legarta)

COTABATO CITY - Policemen uprooted on Thursday 12,000 marijuana shrubs planted in an area at the border of Barangays Danlag and Tablu in Tampakan, South Cotabato.

Brig. Gen. Jamail Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Friday the marijuana uprooting operation was carried out by units under the South Cotabato Provincial Police and the Tampakan municipal police force.

“It was a prompt response to tips by local officials about the presence of the Marijuana farm at a secluded spot in the boundary of the two barangays,” Macaraeg said.

Policemen immediately set the marijuana plants on fire after collecting specimens as evidence against a group behind its propagation.

“The marijuana plants were burned in the presence of Barangay Tablu Chairman Delfin Magbanua,” Macaraeg said.

Macaraeg said men guarding the marijuana farm immediately scampered away when they noticed the teams of policemen approaching their position.

Macaraeg said PRO-12 is thankful to the community leaders in Barangays Tablu and Danlag for helping police operatives locate the marijuana farm. (John Unson)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

PNP chief orders ‘scanning’ of areas to identify risks in ops

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. on Friday ordered an "environmental scanning" to identify the risks in...

Cotabato Light announces Sept. 4 power interruption for Sultan Kudarat town

COTABATO CITY - Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) emergency power interruption on September 4, 2022 (Sunday) 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM...

Cops uproot 12K marijuana plants in South Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - Policemen uprooted on Thursday 12,000 marijuana shrubs planted in an area at the border of Barangays Danlag and Tablu in...

MNLF commemorates 26th year of truce with government

COTABATO CITY --- The Moro National Liberation Front commemorated Friday the 26th anniversary of the September 2, 1996 government-MNLF truce, a...

Maguindanao attack highlights need to boost peacebuilding efforts

MANILA – The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) on Friday said the death of two police officers in...