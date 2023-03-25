Cops uproot P2M worth of marijuana in Bukidnon

COTABATO CITY - Policemen uprooted some P2 million worth of marijuana shrubs in an operation Friday in an upland area in Valencia City in Bukidnon.

In a statement Saturday, the Bukidnon Provincial Police Office said personnel of the Valencia City Police Station and the Bukidnon 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company immediately destroyed the marijuana plants they uprooted in a secluded area in Sitio Bagalbal in Barangay Guinuyoran.

Police Lt. Col. Kaddafy Bitor of the Bukidnon 2nd PMFC told reporters Saturday their uprooting operation was carried out after vigilant villagers in Barangay Guinuyoran reported the presence of a marijuana farm in Sitio Bagalbal.

Anti-narcotics personnel of the Bukidnon provincial police placed at no less than P2 million their estimate of the value of the uprooted marijuana plants.