Cosp arrest 2 drug peddlers in Marawi ops

MARAWI CITY - Police nabbed two drug personalities during drug buy-bust operation launched by joint personnel from Marawi City Police Station and Lanao del Sur police office in Brgy. Daguduban, Marawi City at past 8:20 p.m. Monday.

The suspects, Nashereen Pangcoga Abinal and Junaid Capal Macabando, both male and of legal age, were arrested in a buybBust operation with PDEA BAR operatives.

Confiscated from them were one sachet containing suspected shabu worth P170,000, boodle money, identifiation cards and motorcycle.

The arrested suspects were informed of the nature of their arrest and apprised of their constitutional rights in a dialect known to them. They were later brought to Marawi CPS along with the recovered pieces of evidence for documentation and proper disposition and subsequently turned over to Lanao del Sur Forensic Unit for laboratory and drug test examination.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, PRO BAR police regional director, commended the combined operating units for the successful operation. Charges for violation of 9165 also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against the suspects.