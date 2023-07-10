Cosp arrest 3 in Banisilan anti-drug ops

COTABATO CITY - Police arrested three individuals involved in illegal drug trade during an entrapment operation on Sunday in Banisilan, North Cotabato.

Arrest by joint municipal and provincial police office personnel were Mombawira Akil, 37, Japar Cosain, 28 Khalid Sarif 46, all from Natangcopan, Amai Manabilang, Lanao del Sur.

The three were classified as high value target (HVT).

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, police director for the Soccsksargen region, said one police undercover agent managed to secure 25 grams of shabu worth P170,000 from the suspects.

They were arrested outright after the transaction.

Seized from them were bust money worth P99,500, and suspected shabu.

“The illegal drug problem has proven to be tough to address,” Macaraeg said.

“Regardless, Police Regional Office 12 will continue to stand against it and protect the community. Such as proven by the PRO 12 units that scored this recent illegal drug accomplishment. Hence, I congratulate all Operating Units for this timely accomplishment,” he added.