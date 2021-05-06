Cotabateños gets BARMM Ramadhan rations

COTABATO CITY ---A total of 12,895 families in seven barangays here received food provisions from the Bangsamoro government as part of its Ramadhan humanitarian support.

Cotabato City is the capital of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The region also covers the cities of Marawi and Lamitan and the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

The distribution of food supplies to the 12,895 families in Cotabato City was an initiative of the Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence, or READi contingent of the Bangsamoro government.

The Ramadhan fasting season, which started April 13, is expected to culminate next week depending on the sighting of the new moon based on the lunar-based Hijrah calendar.

Muslims, as a religious obligation, fast from dawn to dusk for one lunar cycle, about 28 to 29 days, during the Ramadhan as a religious obligation and to imbue among them the importance of self-restraint to achieve spiritual perfection.

The READi, which has teams of rescue workers and calamity and disaster responders, is operating under the supervision of lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, who is BARMM’s local government minister.

The READi and the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government facilitated the relief mission early this week, according to a post operation report and photos obtained from Sinarimbo’s office in the BARMM regional capitol in Cotabato City.

The reports indicated that the beneficiaries of the outreach missions, who each received food packs containing rice, canned goods and coffee, are poor residents of Cotabato City’s Barangays Rosary Heights 1, Rosary Heights 7, Bagua 1, Poblacion 2, Poblacion 3, Poblacion 7, and Poblacion 9.

Sinarimbo said the relief operation was a collective effort of BARMM’s chief minister, Ahod Ebrahim, the BARMM READi and the MILG.