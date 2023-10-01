Cotabato Airport resumes services after runway repairs

COTABATO CITY — Cotabato Airport has officially reopened its doors to passengers and commercial aircraft today, Oct. 1, 2023, following a temporary runway closure for extensive rehabilitation work in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

One of the passengers, Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Trade MTIT Director-General Rosslaini Alonto-Sinarimbo, said passengers applauded as the PAL flight touched down at the rehabilitated Cotabato runway.



The Ministry of Transportation and Communication (MOTC), through its Bangsamoro Airport Authority (BAA) and the Civil Aviation Board of Bangsamoro (CAABB), has confirmed the resumption of the airport’s daily services.



Cotabato Airport, also known as Awang Airport, is serving the general area of Cotabato City, North Cotabato and Maguindanao del Norte. It is classified as a Class 1 principal (major domestic) airport by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).



BAA-MOTC OIC Director I Atty. Hanamir Emblawa, CPA said the CAAP has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to resume flights operation.



“The moment the the CAAP issued a NOTAM that the runway can be used, it means that the airport has capacity to operate and accommodate passengers,” Emblawa said.



Further, the lawyer said BAA-MOTC always coordinates with the Office for Transportation Security (OTS), the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP), and CAAP to ensure the airport's safety for passengers.



"The ministry has remained committed to helping the region boost tourist activities through the opening of airports," Emblawa added.



MOTC Minister Atty. Paisalin Tago emphasized and thanked the Government of the Day and the National Government for their unwavering support for the improvement of the said airport.



Passengers can now access the following domestic flight routes to Cotabato City:

> PR 2959/2960 (Daily): Manila – Cotabato – Manila

> PR 2223/2224 (Monday and Thursday): Cebu – Cotabato – Cebu

> PR 2487/2488 (Monday and Thursday): Cotabato – Tawi-Tawi – Cotabato



Sunday morning’s first commercial aircraft to land at Cotabato Airport was from Cebu Pacific, carrying passengers from Manila.



Atty. Roland Hallid Torres, chairman of the Bangsamoro Business Council, said the resumption of Cotabato Airport will have beneficial effects on regional tourism and business activities, ultimately contributing to economic growth.



"This has a positive impact on the business sector as it we will be able to go back to our usual operations that necessitate connectivity," Torres said.



The rehabilitation of the Cotabato Airport’s runway marks a significant step in improving air travel accessibility and safety in the region, and is expected to resume regular operations without further interruptions.



This aligns with the efforts of the Government of the Day to develop a reliable and resilient system of air transportation, communications, commercial, and other strategic infrastructure to drive economic growth in the region. This is part of Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim's enhanced 12-Point Priority Agenda for 2023-2025 in BARMM.