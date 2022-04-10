Cotabato Archbishop Lampon leads Palm Sunday mass to start Holy Week

ATM: PALM SUNDAY - The Beginning of Holy Week at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Cotabato City.

Palm Sunday recalls an event in the Christian Scripture (The New Testament) of Jesus entering into Jerusalem and being greeted by the people waving palm branches. For Christians, it is a reminder of the welcoming of Jesus into our hearts and of our willingness to follow him.

"Hosanna; blessed is the one who comes in the name of the Lord" (Mark 11.9); "hosanna in the highest" (Mark 11.10); and "hosanna to the Son of David" (Matt 21:9).