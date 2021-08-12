Cotabato Archbishop Lampon ordains Rev. Joseph Nadua to priesthood

COTABATO CITY - Rev. Joseph Castro Nadua was ordained priest today by Cotabato Archbishop Angelito Lampon, OMI, DD during ceremonies held at Archbishop Mongeau Chapel, Notre Dame University in Cotabato City.

The 39-year-old Rev. Nadua is the elder brother of Fr. Jefferson Nadua, OMI.

Rev. Joseph as he is more known among Oblates was born on March 25, 1982 in Barangay Kilada, Matalam, North Cotabato.

His parents, Pepito and Sonia, are both active in Catholic Church in Matalam and they have great influence on Rev. Joseph’s vocation.

Rev. Joseph was already an agriculturist working at the Rizal Provincial Government before joining the Oblates. He also worked at a food chain and a Gasoline station when he realized his calling. That was in 2011.

He then earned his Bachelor in Sacred Theology at Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City.

He joined the OMI postulancy in Tamontaka, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao in 2012 and the following year at the OMI Novitiate, also in Tamontaka.

In 2014 to 2020, he was at the OMI Scholasticate in Our Lady of Assumption Scholasticate (OLAS) in Loyola Heights, Quezon City.

He received his first vows on May 9, 2014 at Tamotaka while his Perpetual Vows on August 15, 2019 in Our Lady of Assumption Scholasticate, QC.

His Deaconal Ordination was on February 14, 2020 at OLAS, Loyola Heights, QC.

As deacon, he was assigned as “socius” (companion) at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Barangay Masiag, Sen. Ninoy Aquino (Kulaman), Sultan Kudarat from June 2020 to March 2021.

From April 2021 to date, Rev. Nadua is assigned as “socius” at San Carlos Borromeo Parish in Broce, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao and resides at OMI pre-Novitiate in Barangay Tamontaka.

After Fr. Nadua expressed appreciation to all who shared in his journey and helped him become a missionary priest, Fr. Gerry Gamaliel Delos Reyes, OMI provincial superior read the message of Fr. Louis Lougen, OMI Superior General.

It says: “May your missionary life be fruitful for the Kingdom of God. As you engage in ministry, maintain a strong prayer life and be close to your brother Oblates and community. God bless you.”

Fr. Delos Reyes then announced that he is sending Fr. Nadua to serve as assistant parish priest of Our Lady of Guadalupe parish in Masiag, Sen. Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat.