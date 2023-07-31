Cotabato bus terminal grenade attack leaves barker injured

COTABATO CITY – Unidentified men on board a motorbike tossed a hand grenade at the main entrance of bus terminal here that injured a barker, police said.

Maj. John Vincent Bravo, police station 2 chief, said The blast occurred at about 5 a.m. at the gate of Husky Bus terminal along national highway, Esteros district, Cotabato City.

Grenade shrapnel also damaged a passenger van parked outside the terminal compound.

Witnesses said they heard a speeding motorbike away from the bus terminal followed by a loud explosion.

No one has claimed responsibility but investigators believed the grenade attack was not meant to hurt but to threaten the bus firm that had been receiving extortion demands from lawless elements.

The wounded barker was rushed to the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center for minor injuries.

Due to today’s blast, the bus first trip that was supposed to leave for Gen. Santos City before 6 a.m. was delayed while the bomb experts conduct post blast probe.

Last May 31, three improvised explosive devices were planted in the same bus terminal here that bomb experts safely detonated while the city was hosting Palarong Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao Athletic Association’s (BARMMAA) sports regional competition.

On April 17 this year, at least six passengers were hurt after an improvised explosive went off inside a new double-decker bus at the public terminal in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

Police have filed charges for frustrated murder against about 15 men, mostly from Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) operating in Maguindanao provinces.