Cotabato City announces power interruption for Oct. 23 in Bormaheco
Local News
•
08:30 AM Fri Oct 22, 2021
26
By:
Arlen Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light
COTABATO CITY - To facilitate primary line maintenance works in the area.
MOH reiterates: Vaccines are safe, COVID-19 cases declining in BARMM
COTABATO CITY – According to officials of the Ministry of Health (MOH), Covid-19 cases in the Bangsamoro region have been significantly declining...
Guard dead, two wounded Maguindanao gunfight
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao ---- The police and military are scrambling to disengage two armed groups that figured in a deadly gunfight Thursday in...
Cotabato City announces power interruption for Oct. 23 in Bormaheco
COTABATO CITY - To facilitate primary line maintenance works in the area.
17 die due to COVID in Region 12, three in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 21, 2021 (6:00pm) ONE-HUNDRED-TEN (110) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-SIX (206...
53 more volunteer for WASAR training
COTABATO CITY --- Experts started training Tuesday 53 volunteers from Lanao del Sur on water search and rescue to boost the emergency response...