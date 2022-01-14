Cotabato City "bakunadors" perform booster shots to Cotabato Light workforce

COTABATO CITY -- The Cotabato City Health Office and City Health Services (CHS), under the leadership of Dr. Meyasser Patado, has sent its teams of "bakunadors" to goverment and private offices to perform "booster shots" to its personnel in a bid to reach herd immunity the soonest possible time.

Among the clients of CHS are workers of the Aboitiz firm Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light).

"To ensure all personnel of Cotabato Light and Power Company are COVID-19 free," said Cotabato Light in a statement. "We assure our clients we are all fully vaccinated as we render service," it said.

Aside from organic personnel, Cotabato Light employees, dependents, family members and contractors also received booster doses from the city health "bakunadors.