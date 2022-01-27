Cotabato City councilman, pal nabbed for poll gun ban 

COTABATO CITY – A village councilman and his companion were arrested for violating election gun ban law on Wednesday night, police here said.

Major Rustom Pastolero, Police Station 1 chief, the two were arrested during checkpoint operation along Sinsuat Avenue, Cotabato City for carrying firearms without authority from the Commission on Elections.

Arrested and facing charges for violation of election gun ban law and for carrying unlicensed firearms were Kagawad Abdulmuiz Maulana, 31 years old, village council member of Barangay Rosary Heights 5 and Camsa Tatak, 37 years old both of Cotabato City.

Police and members of the Army-led Joint Task Group Kutawato were implementing election gun ban law at about 9 p.m. when the two passed by and were inspected.

Found in the suspects’ car were M16 Rifle, glock cal. 45 pistol, ammunition and the vehicle. During verification, Pastolero said, Maulana could not present exemptions from the Commission on Elections for carrying firearms.

The two are facing charges for violation of RA 10591 or Illegal Possession of Firearms and Explosives To date, five persons have been nabbed in the city for violating election gun ban.