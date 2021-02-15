  Monday Feb, 15 2021 09:26:08 PM

Cotabato City election office delists 936 ‘double registrants’

Local News • 18:30 PM Mon Feb 15, 2021
Noel Y, Punzalan/PNA

COTABATO CITY – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in this city has advised residents to check on the status of their voter’s registration following the delisting of 936 names classified as “double registrants”.

Lawyer Norpaisa Paglala, city election officer, added that 108 others were also removed from the voters’ master list as they have died based on their updated records.

“These double registrants should show up before our office to clear matters regarding their residency and avoid registering again in other places as it will only result in repeated deletion,” Paglala told reporters in an interview Monday.

Based on the Election Registration Board (ERB) hearing held on Jan. 20, 2021, the local Comelec office has so far listed 109,638 active voters here.

Paglala said out of the 1,003 new registrants, 87 have been disapproved after failing to show up at their office following the ERB hearing held last month.

The disapproved individuals were registrants from October to December 2020. (PNA)

