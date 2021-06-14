  Monday Jun, 14 2021 01:13:04 PM

Cotabato City employees undergo antigen tests

Local News • 10:00 AM Mon Jun 14, 2021
By: 
Nigel Sumanghid

COTABATO CITY - Employees of Cotabato City LGU wait for their turn during the first day of antigen tests for all employees before they can enter the city hall.

As of posting, no one has tested positive, so far.

Tests started at 8 a.m.

The city IATF requires all employees to pass antigen test and get a wrist band to serve as passports in entering the city hall premises. Those tested negative must undergo swab test, according to Dr. Juanda Danday, city administrator.

