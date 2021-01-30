  Saturday Jan, 30 2021 02:45:30 AM

Cotabato City has a new police director

Local News • 08:30 AM Fri Jan 29, 2021
69
By: 
John M. Unson
File photo of the main office of Cotabato City Police. (CCPO)

COTABATO CITY --- The national headquarters of the Philippine National Police in Camp Crame has designated Col. Rommel Javier as new acting police director for this city, replacing Col. Richard Reyes Fiesta.

The switch in the Cotabato City Police Office leadership was to start Wednesday, January 27, 2021, according to a written order supplied Thursday afternoon to Catholic radio station dxMS here by key sources in Camp Crame.

The directive was signed by Police Major General Israel Ephraim Dickson who is at the helm of the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Javier shall perform as Cotabato City police director also on acting capacity, just as Fiesta did.

Fiesta was with the plans division of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region prior to his designation as Cotabato City police director more than a year ago.

Cotabato City is under the jurisdiction of PRO-BAR being part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.  

BARMM’s regional capitol is in southeast of Cotabato City, touted as  the“crown jewel” of the Bangsamoro region. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Lending collector from Tagum, set ablaze in North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY -- Kalunos-lunos ang sinapit ng isang kolektor ng ASA Lending Agency na residente ng Tagum City matapos na sinilaban ng hindi...

North Cotabato hauls awards in DTI’s competitive index

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today attributed the gains of the province in the competitiveness index of the...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 29, 2021)

HEADLINES: 1.  Buong police force ng Pagalungan, Maguindanao, nagpositibo sa Covid-19, may dala ng virus, na-miesta daw sa Midsayap noong Jan...

Cotabato City 20th place in 2020 city competitiveness index

  Cotabato City, No. 20 sa Search for 2020 Most Competitive Cities and Municipalities in the Philippinies Muling pinatunayan ng Cotabato...

Cotabato City has a new police director

COTABATO CITY --- The national headquarters of the Philippine National Police in Camp Crame has designated Col. Rommel Javier as new acting police...