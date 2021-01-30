Cotabato City has a new police director

COTABATO CITY --- The national headquarters of the Philippine National Police in Camp Crame has designated Col. Rommel Javier as new acting police director for this city, replacing Col. Richard Reyes Fiesta.

The switch in the Cotabato City Police Office leadership was to start Wednesday, January 27, 2021, according to a written order supplied Thursday afternoon to Catholic radio station dxMS here by key sources in Camp Crame.

The directive was signed by Police Major General Israel Ephraim Dickson who is at the helm of the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Javier shall perform as Cotabato City police director also on acting capacity, just as Fiesta did.

Fiesta was with the plans division of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region prior to his designation as Cotabato City police director more than a year ago.

Cotabato City is under the jurisdiction of PRO-BAR being part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

BARMM’s regional capitol is in southeast of Cotabato City, touted as the“crown jewel” of the Bangsamoro region.