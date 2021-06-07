  Monday Jun, 07 2021 09:39:47 PM

Cotabato City HS principal succumb to COVID-19

Local News • 14:15 PM Mon Jun 7, 2021
41
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- A high school principal here has succumbed to COVID-9 infection Sunday.

Panfilo Cedeño, principal of the main Cotabato City National High School (CCNHS), which has thousands of students, died from complications due to COVID-19.

He was known in Cotabato City for his active involvement in peace-building activities meant to foster interfaith and cultural solidarity among Muslim and Christian students.

The faculty and students in all campuses in Cotabato City of the CCNHS are mourning the demise of Cedeño.

