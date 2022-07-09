  Saturday Jul, 09 2022 11:02:09 AM

Cotabato City mayor names 4 deputies

Local News • 06:30 AM Sat Jul 9, 2022
Edwin O. Fernandez
Cotabato City Mayor Bruce Matabalao (DXMS)

COTABATO CITY – City Mayor Mohammad Bruce Matabalao on Friday announced his four deputy mayors who will also serve as his advisers on issues and programs affecting four major groups in the city.

These deputy mayors will form part of the Council of Leaders in the city.

He identified them as former former Vice Mayor Hadji Abdullah Andang as deputy mayor for Muslims, Art Thomas Calingasan as deputy mayor for Christian Settlers, Jun Panalag as deputy mayor for Indigenous Peoples and businessman Ongpin Yu Ekey as deputy mayor for the Chinese community.

“They will serve as my advisers,” said Mayor Matabalao in an interview after his first state of the city address last week.

Matabalao ran and won in last May’s local elections through the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), the political party of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

Matabalao said the city now is under a UBJP kind of governance where voices of the governed shall be heard in coming up with major policy decisions in the city.

He vowed to always a mayor for all regardless of the residents’ political affiliation, religious belief, culture and spiritual stance.

