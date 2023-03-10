  Friday Mar, 10 2023 08:11:17 AM

Cotabato City mayor's office employee patay sa pamamaril sa Datu Odin Sinsuat

Peace and Order • 05:15 AM Fri Mar 10, 2023
29
By: 
DXMS RADYO BIDA COTABATO

COTABATO CITY -- Binaril at napatay ng di pa nakikilalang supsect ang isang kawani ng Cotabato City City sa bahagi ng SPDA, Broce, Datu Odi Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Nasawi on the spot si Faizal Malagiok, o mas kilala bilang "Popeye" matapos barilin ng maramin beses pasado alas 6 kagabi.

Si Popeye ay staff sa opisina ni Cotabato City Mayor Bruce Matabalao.

Hindi pa batid ng Datu Odin Sinsuat PNP ang motibo ng pagpatay sa biktima at kung sino ang may gawa nito.

Ganito ang post ni Mayor Matabalao sa kanyang social media account kagabi: 

"JUSTICE FOR POPEYE. A reliable staff at the Office of the City Mayor and a good friend, Faizal Malaguiok was senselessly gunned down at SPDA, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao. Thank you Popeye for your service Para sa Lahat, but most of all, thank you for the friendship."

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato City mayor's office employee patay sa pamamaril sa Datu Odin Sinsuat

COTABATO CITY -- Binaril at napatay ng di pa nakikilalang supsect ang isang kawani ng Cotabato City City sa bahagi ng SPDA, Broce, Datu Odi Sinsuat,...

4 ISIS-inspired terrorists surrender in Sultan Kudarat 

COTABATO CITY --- Four more members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters surrendered Wednesday and promised to help convince former...

BARMM approves Bangsamoro Electoral Code

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Parliament unanimously approved BTA Bill No. 29 on third and final reading, fulfilling a promise to President...

P34-M shabu seized in Sulu, suspect arrested

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Authorities have arrested an alleged big-time female drug suspect and seized some PHP34.2 million worth of suspected shabu in...

Cotelco announces power interruption sked in Kidapawan

KIDAPAWAN City AREA WHEN: MARCH 9, 2023 (THURSDAY) TIME: 9:00 AM - 12:00 NN (3 HOURS) REASON: Replacement of rotten pole at Old PC...