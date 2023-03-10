Cotabato City mayor's office employee patay sa pamamaril sa Datu Odin Sinsuat

COTABATO CITY -- Binaril at napatay ng di pa nakikilalang supsect ang isang kawani ng Cotabato City City sa bahagi ng SPDA, Broce, Datu Odi Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Nasawi on the spot si Faizal Malagiok, o mas kilala bilang "Popeye" matapos barilin ng maramin beses pasado alas 6 kagabi.

Si Popeye ay staff sa opisina ni Cotabato City Mayor Bruce Matabalao.

Hindi pa batid ng Datu Odin Sinsuat PNP ang motibo ng pagpatay sa biktima at kung sino ang may gawa nito.

Ganito ang post ni Mayor Matabalao sa kanyang social media account kagabi:

"JUSTICE FOR POPEYE. A reliable staff at the Office of the City Mayor and a good friend, Faizal Malaguiok was senselessly gunned down at SPDA, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao. Thank you Popeye for your service Para sa Lahat, but most of all, thank you for the friendship."