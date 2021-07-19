  Monday Jul, 19 2021 04:24:38 PM

Cotabato City SK official ranks 8th in nursing board exam

Local News • 13:15 PM Mon Jul 19, 2021
John M. Unson
Princess Haniefa Kasim Ayunan is of Iranun descent. (From Barangay Kalanganan Mother Office) 

COTABATO CITY --- The Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson of Barangay Kalanganan here ranked eighth among the top 10 passers of July 3-4, 2021 Philippine nursing licensure exam.

Local sectors, including officials of the Cotabato City local government unit, were elated with the feat of Princess Haniefa Mae Kasim Ayunan and posted on Facebook greetings in different vernaculars.

Ayunan, who is of Iranun Descent, is a resident of Barangay Kalanganan Mother, a seaside area northwest of Cotabato City.  

Employees of the local government unit here said they are expecting Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani Sayadi to issue an official message about Kasim’s having brought honor to the local communities.

Kasim finished a nursing course at the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology in Iligan City.

 

