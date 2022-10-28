Cotabato Light advisory on power outages due to floods

Additional areas within the Cotabato Light franchise have no electriciry due to flood. Also affected are areas of Santos, Sittio Tinago, SK and Tanuel, DOS have been isolated.

Ongoing line isolation in Kusiong to Tapian, DOS. Schedule of power restoration will commence as soon as we have ensured that the said areas are safe to energize.

Our team is continuosly conducting line survey to ensure public safety Please contact our 24/7 Call Center service for any concerns and further information. Stay safe everyone.