  Friday Oct, 28 2022 10:58:00 PM

Cotabato Light advisory on power outages due to floods

Local News • 21:30 PM Fri Oct 28, 2022
23
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

Additional areas within the Cotabato Light franchise have no electriciry due to flood. Also affected are areas of Santos, Sittio Tinago, SK and Tanuel, DOS have been isolated.

Ongoing line isolation in Kusiong to Tapian, DOS. Schedule of power restoration will commence as soon as we have ensured that the said areas are safe to energize.

Our team is continuosly conducting line survey to ensure public safety Please contact our 24/7 Call Center service for any concerns and further information. Stay safe everyone.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light advisory on power outages due to floods

Additional areas within the Cotabato Light franchise have no electriciry due to flood. Also affected are areas of Santos, Sittio Tinago, SK and...

6th ID troops help flood victims as death toll in Maguindanao rises to 42

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Due to the incessant rains overnight caused by Tropical Storm Paeng, many residents were affected by flooding in...

MCWD issues water situationer advisory

Water Service Advisory Sa ngaun ay patuloy pa ring nananalasa ang bagyong Paeng kung kaya’t ipinapaalam po namin sa publiko na shutdown pa rin ang...

TS Paeng: BARMM Gov’t’s disaster response to flood-affected areas ongoing

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Government, through the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD), is currently responding to the flood-...

UPDATE: 31 people perish in Maguindanao floods, landslides, BARMM exec says  

COTABATO CITY - Authorities placed at 31 the initial tally of people in two Maguindanao provinces who perished in landslides and flashfloods...