Cotabato Light announces 4-hour power interruption in 2 areas

Local News • 21:30 PM Sun Apr 25, 2021
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announces a 4-hour power interruption along portions of Rosales Street and Barangay Biniruan on Monday, April 26.

This is to facilitate restructuring of primary line in the area.

The Cotabato Light also annoounces emergency power interruption from 8 a.m. to 12 noon along portions of Nayon Shariff. 

Cotabato light apologizes for the inconvenience caused by this unscheduled power outage but it will exert all efforts to restore power the soonest possible time.

