Cotabato Light announces brown out sked due to NGCP power interruption

COTABATO CITY - Power Update:

In line with the NGCP power interruption, Cotabato Light power supply will be affected and we will be implementing the rotational brownout or Sectional Feeder Interruption (SFI) due to limited allocation from Tacurong-Cotabato line and the effect of low voltage.

Time

●10:30 -11:30 AM

Affected Areas:

MAL1: Happy Homes Subd, San Isidro, Macapagal, Rabago, San Vicente Street, Tamontaka, NDAvenue, Sandakan area.

●11:00 - 12:00 NN

MAL 2: Gov. Gutierrez, ORG /BARMM Compound, Notre Dame Village & Virgo Subd.

●12:00 - 1:00 PM

SIN 2: PC Hill, Sousa, MCWD Pumping station, Makakua St, Magallanes St.

MAL 4: From Malagapas Substation to Tamontaka 1-5, Esteros

●1:00 - 2:00 PM

SIN3: From Sinsuat Substation to Downtown area, Dap Dap, Mabini, Jose Lim St., Manday to Kalanganan 1

SIN4: Roales, Santos, Pascual, Rosales, Pansacala, Ortouste, Javier, Avelina St.

●2:00 - 3:00 PM

SAL2: From Salimbao Substation to Crossing Simuay (Salimbao, Torres, Miryamville, Limbo, Pinaring, Ungap, Rebuken, Gang)

SAL4: Tukananes, Quezon Ave., Notre Dame Ave., Don E. Sero St., Gen. Luna, De Mazenod and BARMM recloser.

●3:00 - 4:00 PM

MAL3: San Pablo, Penafrancia, San Antonio, Kalanganan 2, SPDA to Tapian, Awang to MCWD Dimapatoy, Tenorio and Tanuel.

●4:00- 5:00 PM

SAL3: Bulalo, Philtrade, Supermarket, Almonte Street.

●5:00 - 6:00 PM

SIN2: PC Hill, Sousa, MCWD Pumping station, Makakua St, Magallanes St.

MAL1: Happy Homes Subd, San Isidro, Macapagal, Rabago, San Vicente Street, Tamontaka, NDAvenue, Sandakan area.

MAL2: Gov. Gutierrez, ORG /BARMM Compound, Notre Dame Village & Virgo Subd.

The above schedules may still change or canceled depending on NGCP allocation, Power plant capability and the behavior of the demand at a given period of time.

We are sorry for the invonvenience this may have caused you which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.

Thank you for your understanding.