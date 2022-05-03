Cotabato Light announces brownout due to NGCP emergency power interruption

Notice of NGCP Emergency Power Interruption

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Time: 08:45 AM - 9:15am and 3:30 PM - 04:00 PM

Affected Areas: Whole franchise area of Cotabato Light.

Reason: To facilitate the transfer of MAGELCO M2&M5 from Tac. to S.K. S/S. Relocation of str # 276B from its original location due to eroded foundation caused by Flash flooding and the normalization of loads afterwards.

We apologize for any inconvenience brought about by this emergency interruption by NGCP, which is beyond Cotabato Light's control. Thank you for your understanding.