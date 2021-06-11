Skip to main content
Cotabato Light announces brownout on June 13
Local News
•
16:00 PM Thu Jun 10, 2021
55
By:
Arlen Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light
COTABATO CITY - The Aboitiz owned power firm vowed to restore power immediately after works.
North Cotabato "No Movement Sunday" lifted
KIDAPAWAN CITY - North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today announced the provincial inter-agency task force has lifted the No Movement Sunday...
COVID-19 UPDATE: DOH-12 records a whooping 413 new infections, 79 in Koronadal
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 10, 2021 (6:00 PM) FOUR-HUNDRED-THIRTEEN (413) NEW CONFIRMED CASES, the highest single day...
Cotabato City village chair slain in gun attack
COTABATO CITY - Agad na binawian ng buhay si Brgy. Chairman Danny Darping ng Barangay Kalanganan 1, Cotabato City matapos pagbabarilin ng...
Cotabato Light announces brownout on June 13
COTABATO CITY - The Aboitiz owned power firm vowed to restore power immediately after works.
BARMM expenditures transparent, budget intact, spox says
The Bangsamoro government fiscal transactions are transparent, above board, legal and no irregularities, an official of the young political entity...