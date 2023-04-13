  Thursday Apr, 13 2023 07:58:14 PM

Cotabato Light announces emergency power service interruption in Poblacion 3

Local News • 16:15 PM Thu Apr 13, 2023
42
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Coabato Light) announces emergency power interruption affecting residential areas along Doña Teresa Street, Barangay Poblacion 3, Cotabato City on Friday, April 14 from 8a.m. to 12 noon (4 hours).

"This is to facilitate restructuring of the primary line maintenance works in the area which we cannot work on energized (live) line, also for the safety of our linemen," the Cotabato Light said.

