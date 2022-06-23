  Thursday Jun, 23 2022 07:18:08 PM

Cotabato Light announces emergency service interruption in Sultan Kudarat town

Local News • 16:15 PM Thu Jun 23, 2022
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

EMERGENCY POWER INTERRUPTION - June 23, 2022

To all our valued customers, please be informed of the emergency power interruption affecting portions of SAL 4 feeder, from Salimbao Substation to Quirino Bridge area, this afternoon, Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM. To facilitate the isolation of line for maintenance activity.

We apologize for the inconvenience this may bring to our customers. We appreciate your patience and understanding. Thank you for bearing with us.

