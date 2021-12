COTABATO CITY -- The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced a three-and-a-half hour power service interruption for Sunday, Dec. 5.

The interruption which will come from 6 to 7:30 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. aims to facilitate the shifting of Sukelco and Magelco load from Tacurong substation to Sultan Kudarat substation and the normalization of loads.