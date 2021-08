COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company today announced the franchise-wide power interruption on Sunday, August 29.

The power interruption will come from 600 - 700 a.m. and 500 to 600 p.m. to facilitate the temporary transfer of Magelco M4 and Cotabato Light supply from Sultan Kudarat sub-station to Tacurong substation and normalization afterwards.