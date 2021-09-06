Cotabato Light announces franchise wide power service interruption on Sept 11

COTABATO CITY -- The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) announced today a 2-hour power service interruption on Saturday, Sept. 11 in the whole of its franchise area.

This is due to facilitate transmission line activity of National Grid Corporation of the Philippines along the Sultan Kudarat-Datu Saudi Ampatuan 69KV line.

Service interruption will come at 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.