  Monday Sep, 06 2021 12:30:42 PM

Cotabato Light announces franchise wide power service interruption on Sept 11

Local News • 09:45 AM Mon Sep 6, 2021
22
By: 
Arlen Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY -- The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) announced today a 2-hour power service interruption on Saturday, Sept. 11 in the whole of its franchise area.

This is due to facilitate transmission line activity of National Grid Corporation of the Philippines along the Sultan Kudarat-Datu Saudi Ampatuan 69KV line.

Service interruption will come at 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Finder returns wallet containing P51K cash 

GEN. SANTOS CITY - There is this young man who had won the immense admiration of residents of Glan municipality for an act of honesty that went viral...

Marines foil NPA plan in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, MAGUINDANAO – Elements of Marine Battalion Landing Team-5 (MBLT-5) and 63rd Marine Company Force Reconnaisance Group (63MC, FRG) of the...

Cotabato Light announces franchise wide power service interruption on Sept 11

COTABATO CITY -- The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) announced today a 2-hour power service interruption on Saturday, Sept. 11 in...

At least 4 hurt in Makilala highway mishap

KIDAPAWAN CITY - At least four persons were reported injured when two brand new pick-up vehicles collided head on along the national highway in...

2 slain in separate Maguindanao gun attacks

COTABATO CITY - Two persons were separately murdered in Maguindanao MOnday morning. The first victim was woman believed to have been shot by...