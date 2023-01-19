Cotabato Light announces NGCP initiated power interruption on Jan. 22

What: NGCP Scheduled Power Interruption

When: Sunday, January 22, 2023

Time: 6:00- 7:00 AM and 6:00 - 7:00 PM

Affected Areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise

Reason:

Transferring of loads from Sultan Kudarat Substation to Tacurong

Substation to facilitate transfer of Phase C conductor from Temporary by-pass Structures to new Tower 138 & 139 and the normalization afterwards.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.