Cotabato Light announces NGCP initiated power interruption on Jan. 22
By:
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light
What: NGCP Scheduled Power Interruption
When: Sunday, January 22, 2023
Time: 6:00- 7:00 AM and 6:00 - 7:00 PM
Affected Areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise
Reason:
Transferring of loads from Sultan Kudarat Substation to Tacurong
Substation to facilitate transfer of Phase C conductor from Temporary by-pass Structures to new Tower 138 & 139 and the normalization afterwards.
We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.