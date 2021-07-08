Cotabato Light announces NGCP initiated power interruption on Saturday, Monday

Power Advisory:

There will be an NGCP Scheduled Power Interruption affecting franchise area of Cotabato Light and Power Company on July 10, 2021 (Saturday) from 4:00 -4:30 P.M. and on July 12, 2021 (Monday) from 5:00-5:30PM.

To facilitate shifting of loads of Magelco M2 from Nuling to Tacurong substation and the nomalization of loads.

This is due to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) scheduled maintenance activity. Thank you.