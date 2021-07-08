  Thursday Jul, 08 2021 11:23:09 PM

Cotabato Light announces NGCP initiated power interruption on Saturday, Monday

Local News • 21:00 PM Thu Jul 8, 2021
25
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

Power Advisory:

There will be an NGCP Scheduled Power Interruption affecting franchise area of Cotabato Light and Power Company on July 10, 2021 (Saturday) from 4:00 -4:30 P.M. and on July 12, 2021 (Monday) from 5:00-5:30PM.

To facilitate shifting of loads of Magelco M2 from Nuling to Tacurong substation and the nomalization of loads.

This is due to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) scheduled maintenance activity. Thank you.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light announces NGCP initiated power interruption on Saturday, Monday

Power Advisory: There will be an NGCP Scheduled Power Interruption affecting franchise area of Cotabato Light and Power Company on July 10, 2021 (...

371 COVID-19 patients healed, 153 new cases reported and 11 deaths in Region 12

COTABATO CIY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 08, 2021 (6:00pm) ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-THREE (153) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THREE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-...

P400M Marawi City water supply project launched

MARAWI CITY --- Officials launched this week the P400 million worth water supply project in Marawi City, something so needed by its conflict-...

2 drug suspects dead in Pikit PDEA operation

  Anti-narcotics agents killed in a shootout Thursday two men for refusing to have their house in Pikit town searched for shabu and firearms...

Baby-sitter kills child with kitchen knife

KORONADAL CITY --- A seemingly depressed 30-year-old woman killed with a kitchen knife her niece she was baby-sitting in Barangay Caloocan here...