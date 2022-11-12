Cotabato Light announces NGCP initiated power interruption on Sept. 13, Sunday

What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION

When: Sunday, November 13, 2022

Time: 6:00AM - 6:30 AM | 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise

In line with this NGCP interruption,

Cotabato Light power supply will be affected and we might be implementing a rotational brownout or Sectional Feeder Interruption (SFI) due to limited allocation of 17MW from Tacurong-Cotabato line and the effect of low voltage.

This is due to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) scheduled maintenance activity.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.