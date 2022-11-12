  Saturday Nov, 12 2022 11:00:37 PM

Cotabato Light announces NGCP initiated power interruption on Sept. 13, Sunday

Local News • 20:30 PM Sat Nov 12, 2022
35
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION

When: Sunday, November 13, 2022

Time: 6:00AM - 6:30 AM | 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise

In line with this NGCP interruption,

Cotabato Light power supply will be affected and we might be implementing a rotational brownout or Sectional Feeder Interruption (SFI) due to limited allocation of 17MW from Tacurong-Cotabato line and the effect of low voltage.

This is due to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) scheduled maintenance activity.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light announces NGCP initiated power interruption on Sept. 13, Sunday

What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION When: Sunday, November 13, 2022 Time: 6:00AM - 6:30 AM | 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM Affected areas: Whole...

2 minors, ginahasa at pinatay diumano sa Davao del Sur, suspect taga Pigcawayan

POSIBLENG GINAHASA na, pinatay pa ng kanila mismong stepfather ang dalawang menor de edad sa Barangay Darong, Sta. Cruz Davao del Sur madaling...

6th ID has new artillery unit, new cannons against terror groups

COTABATO CITY - Efforts to neutralize local terrorist groups got a big boost with the activation of a 200-member artillery unit, now in...

Bagong armas ng AFP na 155 Howitzers isinalang sa live fire exercises

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte – Isinagawa ang tatlong araw na live fire exercises sa bagong armas ng Hukbong Sandatahang Lakas ng Pilipinas na...

8 mga bahay na-abo sa sunog sa Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao

ABOT SA WALONG mga bahay ang tinupok na apoy sa nangyaring sunog pasado alas siete kagabi sa Barangay Taviran, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao....