Cotabato Light announces NGCP initiated power service interruption for July 21
57
By:
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light
What: NOTICE OF National Grid Corporation of the Philippines scheduled power interruption.
When: Sunday, July 21, 2024 | 8:00 - 11:00 AM
Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise
Reason: Shutdown of Sultan Kudarat 69KV Bus to facilitate the following:
1. Tapping of new High Voltage Equipment (HVE) to 69KV Bus of Sultan Kudarat Substation.
2. Energization/soaking of newly installed HVE in Sultan Kudarat Substation.
We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.