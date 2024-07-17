  Wednesday Jul, 17 2024 07:23:34 PM

Cotabato Light announces NGCP initiated power service interruption for July 21

Local News • 16:00 PM Wed Jul 17, 2024
57
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

What: NOTICE OF National Grid Corporation of the Philippines scheduled power interruption.

When: Sunday, July 21, 2024 | 8:00 - 11:00 AM

Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise

Reason: Shutdown of Sultan Kudarat 69KV Bus to facilitate the following:

1. Tapping of new High Voltage Equipment (HVE) to 69KV Bus of Sultan Kudarat Substation.

2. Energization/soaking of newly installed HVE in Sultan Kudarat Substation.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light announces NGCP initiated power service interruption for July 21

What: NOTICE OF National Grid Corporation of the Philippines scheduled power interruption. When: Sunday, July 21, 2024 | 8:00 - 11:00 AM...

Police, soldiers kill 3 gunmen in SoCot clash

Three armed men were killed while a police officer was injured during a shootout Tuesday  in Barangay Palkan, Polomolok, South Cotabato, police...

300 Cotabato City residents receive cash-for-work fees

Up to 300 marginalized residents in three barangays in Cotabato City each received P3,610 as a cash-for-work grant from two government agencies...

9 na kababaihan pasok sa Top 10 Shari'ah bar exam passers

With an 86.75% score, Nurhaifah Hadji Said Punginagina is ranked first in the Top 10 in the 2024 Shari'ah Bar Examinations. Supreme Court...

Maguindanao Sur now under state of calamity due to massive floods 

COTABATO CITY  – The Maguindanao del Sur provincial board approved has approved this afternoon a resolution putting the entire province under...