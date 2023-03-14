  Tuesday Mar, 14 2023 07:19:51 PM

Cotabato Light announces NGCP initiated power service interruption on March 19

Local News • 09:45 AM Tue Mar 14, 2023
Cotabato Light advisory

COTABATO CITY – The Cotabato Light and Power Company announces power service interruption initiated by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

In this scheme, the Cotabato Light feeders will be drawing power from Tacurong sub-station via Tacurong-Datu Saudi Ampatuan 69KV line.

The time of isolation and restoration may vary depending on the situation particularly if there are intervening factors like the real time frequency level, weather, peace and order, equipment and line integrity, and others.

 

