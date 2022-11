What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION

When: Sunday, November 27, 2022 Time: 6:30 - 7:00 AM | 3:00 - 3:30 PM

Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchis.

To facilitate maintenance activities along Pinaring -Capiton 69kV line section and the normalization of loads afterwards.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.