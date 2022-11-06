Cotabato Light announces NGCP initiated service interruption
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light
What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION
When: Sunday, November 6, 2022
Time: 9:00 AM - 9:30 AM | 3:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise Area
Reasons:
*Thirty (30) Minutes interruption to
facilitate transfer of Tacurong S/s loads
to Sultan Kudarat S/s
*Thirty (30) Minutes interruption to
transfer loads from Sultan Kudarat S/S
back to Tacurong S/S.
Cotabato Light power supply will be affected due to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) scheduled maintenance activity.
We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.
Rest assured that power will be back to normal once the maintenance activity of NGCP is done.