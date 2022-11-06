  Sunday Nov, 06 2022 12:31:12 AM

Cotabato Light announces NGCP initiated service interruption

Local News • 20:30 PM Sat Nov 5, 2022
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga /Cotabato Light

What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION

When: Sunday, November 6, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM - 9:30 AM | 3:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Affected areas: Whole Cotabato Light Franchise Area

Reasons:

*Thirty (30) Minutes interruption to

facilitate transfer of Tacurong S/s loads

to Sultan Kudarat S/s

*Thirty (30) Minutes interruption to

transfer loads from Sultan Kudarat S/S

back to Tacurong S/S.

Cotabato Light power supply will be affected due to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) scheduled maintenance activity.

We apologize for the inconvenience which is beyond Cotabato Light's control.

Rest assured that power will be back to normal once the maintenance activity of NGCP is done.

